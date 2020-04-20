Every Curvy Woman Should Shop At Eloquii

Throughout the years, size inclusivity in fashion has been able to make positive strides within the industry. From brands widening their size range to specifically making collections that cater to curvy women have all played apart in the expansion of plus-size fashion.

“It should be known that women can wear anything,” exclaimed Yesenia Torres, design director at Eloquii. “If you want to be successful in this market you should just erase from your mind anything that contradicts this statement,” she said.

Photo: Courtesy of ELOQUII

Eloquii has created a market from women ranging in sizes 14-28 to shop for chic affordable clothing. The brand provides a large range of pieces for curvy women, which has been a community that has expressed hardship in finding easy fashion selects. Below Torres talks Eloquii’s ethos and why the brand is unique to the market.

ESSENCE: When it comes to designing for curvy women, what would you consider some important factors to note?

Yesenia Torres: This customer hasn’t always had the option to have clothing that fits properly nor have it feel tailored to them. Investing the time in understanding the various body types in this market and how you can translate it to your designs is fundamental in my opinion. Create a community within your brand space. The customer is your most valuable asset. Invite them into your working space and understand their needs and make them feel like they have a voice in your process.

Photo: Courtesy of ELOQUII

What has Eloquii done in order to set themselves apart from other size inclusive brands?

Eloquii’s entire process from start to finish is different from other brands. We cater to the lifestyle of our shoppers. We design a collection every two weeks, and buyers buy through these sketches. We outfit every piece once we create a concept board and sketches, so customers have versatility in their wardrobe and can wear our collections often and for many occasions. Every time we design a collection, we have a concept in mind and know what our customer has been loving.

What was the inspiration behind the new collections dropping this month?

For spring, we wanted to provide the ultimate capsule for effortless and comfortable silhouettes that are easy to outfit together — and, of course on trend. We were inspired by our customer’s love of color and prints, so we incorporated fresh hues and bold graphics along with a touch of detail like dramatic balloon-sleeve for a timeless, casual look.

Shop here.