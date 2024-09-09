A Stylish Oasis By The Caribbean Sea 

Courtesy of Palm Heights

This story originally appeared in September/October 2024 issue of ESSENCE magazine, on newsstands August 26.

Scrolling through my timeline and seeing many of my favorite Black writers, designers and fitness coaches posting different versions of the same photo, set against a backdrop of clear blue water, sparked my curiosity. So I went on a 48-hour trip to the Cayman Islands, to experience why Palm Heights is not just a regular luxury resort but the epitome of cool.

Situated on the white sands of Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach, Palm Heights opened in 2019 as a boutique hotel with 52 suites. Built on the site formerly occupied by a Hyatt hotel, the property exudes charm and sophistication. Its visually striking design combines 1970s nostalgia with modern elegance and tropical flair. In addition to beaches and pools, the haven features Tillies—an eatery serving a range of delicious fare, from caviar and conch fritters to vegan curry and roti—and the Garden Club, a tranquil hideaway with amenities such as a sauna, a cold plunge and natural pools. The on-site shop, Dolores, has excellent resort wear and great merch. The impressive architecture and carefully curated interiors show that every detail at Palm Heights has been crafted to impress.

Courtesy of Palm Heights

At the heart of Palm Heights’ appeal is Gabriella Khalil, its founder and creative director. Her vision was to establish a sanctuary where people could retreat, recharge and reconnect. Khalil’s background in art and design is evident throughout the property, from the elegantly furnished suites to the airy public spaces that allow for social interaction (if desired). Her commitment to fostering a space that celebrates connection has transformed the location into a hub for innovation and artistic expression.

“This was the first hospitality project we had ever done,” says Khalil. “I’ve always been obsessed with art, design, culture and hotels. The islands are close to New York, and the diversity here is amazing, with 160 nationalities in a population just above 60,000. We wanted to create a space where people could enjoy the beach, great food and natural wines—and to bring together diverse experiences. People’s passions overlap. You could be a sports star passionate about fashion, or a fashion designer passionate about wine. We wanted to create a space where these overlaps can happen naturally.”

A pivotal figure in bringing Khalil’s vision to life is Bambi Grimotes, the resort’s master of ceremonies. Grimotes is known for her infectious energy and her ability to make each guest feel like part of the Palm Heights family. Her dedication to creating an inclusive and nourishing environment is a fundamental factor in the warm sense of belonging experienced by so many who visit.

Courtesy of Palm Heights

“Everything here [at Palm Heights] has a personal touch,” says Grimotes. “For the most part, even an informed consumer will feel a sense of welcome. I want people to be able to see themselves in this space.”

Palm Heights has attracted a diverse group of esteemed guests, and each brings their own distinct charm to the place. For example, there’s Joe Holder, a fitness trainer every fashion person wants to work with.

“I first went to check out the property in 2018, before they officially opened,” Holder says. “They wanted some help with the layout of the gym and equipment references, so it became an informal consulting gig. From there, it really just grew into a natural relationship, based on mutual support. I’ve probably been 10-plus times at this point, for various reasons—my mom loves it. When you work a lot, it’s tough to find community, and they’ve definitely provided that.”

Courtesy of Palm Heights

Stylist and designer Brittany Hampton loves the hotel’s aesthetic appeal, calling it “a stylist’s dream” for photo shoots and creative brainstorming. LU, a classically trained cellist who has worked with artists like Solange, Sampha and Moses Boyd, finds inspiration in the resort’s book collection. Other notable guests include the trio behind Ghetto Gastro, Christopher John Rogers, Rachel Scott of Diotima, artist Tschabalala Self, model Paloma Elsesser and Grammy winner Mya, who performed at the 2023 Iconic Ball.

What sets Palm Heights apart is its organic embodiment of community and its support for creatives. Unlike brands that prioritize social clout or capital, Palm Heights is focused on fostering genuine connection and supporting interesting endeavors. The hotel provides a structure for up-and-­coming talents to meet their goals, emphasizing tangible support over social following. Many return to Palm Heights because it offers something they can’t find elsewhere.

Courtesy of Palm Heights

Fashion writer Marjon Carlos has raved about the seamless fusion of opulence and ingenuity there. “I first went to Palm Heights in 2022,” Carlos says. “A whole caravan of us went down for the most magical week’s stay. I genuinely feel like it’s my second home, at this point, and they’re my family. There was so much synergy, I wound up partnering with Gabriella on the buy for the store, Dolores.”

The annual Iconic Ball at Palm Heights is a highly anticipated event taking place during Halloween weekend and welcoming New York City’s and L.A.’s fashion, arts and culture circles. It’s a showcase of innovation and style, with guests wearing elaborate costumes and engaging in artistic activities.

Courtesy of Palm Heights

“The Iconic Ball at the end of October kicks off the season,” says Khalil. “We launched Palm Heights with it in 2019, and every year, we do a big party to bring people together and celebrate. Last year we had Mya perform, and it was so much fun. It’s a major highlight for us, featuring amazing performances and a sense of community that really embodies what Palm Heights is all about.”

During my visit, I was struck by the warm attitude of the staff. From Sabri, who made check-in feel like catching up with an old friend, to the beach attendants who noticed my African Proverbs hat and shared an African proverb with me. Everyone made me feel valued and appreciated.

The vivid colors, thoughtful design and hospitable atmosphere all contributed to an environment in which I could truly recharge and reconnect with myself. I initially visited to learn why this place is revered among Black creatives—but I’ve realized that it’s a refuge for all innovators, trailblazers and leaders. Although it’s a popular spot for the fashion elite, it maintains a laid-back vibe. It’s a place where, no matter who you are, you can be playful, laugh, cry and express your fullest self—and isn’t that what we all want?