Actress Storm Reid dazzled from start to finish as host of the 2021 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards pre-show and virtual red carpet. With honorees like Andra and Zendaya, and even host Laverne Cox making appearances throughout the start of the evening, it was only right that Reid gave the carpet a show.

During her hosting gig, the Euphoria actress wore a bronze, floor-length custom Prada dress with a braided updo. Accessorizing the dress with Louboutins, the Wrinkle In Time star hosted the carpet with grace and sheek elegance.

Ending the evening with an outfit change, Reid closed out the award show in a Christopher Kane color blocking puffer dress. Perfect for spring, it’s safe to say the actress and her stylist Jason Bolden “understood the assignment.”

01 Storm Reid 02 Storm Reid Photo: Getty