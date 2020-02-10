Tonight the 92nd Annual Academy Awards is happening and although many creatives of colors were snubbed, they are still showing up on the red carpet in great spirits.

From Billy Porter to Regina King, some of our favorite A-listers have already won the best-dressed category but, are we surprised? And film director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya were a few of the couples oozing out black love on the step and repeat.

Lee showing that representation truly matters paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with his outfit tonight. Styled by his long-time costume designer Marci Rogers, Lee wore a custom Gucci purple suit with gold embellishments. His suit also included “24,” which was Kobe’s most noticeable basketball number.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away last month due to a helicopter crash and the industry has truly been affected by the basketball player’s death.

