Attention Sneakerheads: Step Into Spring With The Latest Luxury Kicks

Many of us have learned over the past two years that comfort is essential. Now that we’re slowly returning to the outdoors and gearing up for the hot (girl) summer months ahead, it’s time to update our wardrobe as well as trade in our snug winter boots for stylish and super fly kicks.
Let’s say you want to rock a pair of sneakers to the office, well fear not because today’s selections are super chic. These high-end shoes take no back seat to sophistication.
In addition to our heels and sandals, we’re adding sneakers to our spring rotation— that not only look fabulous but also feel so good. Who says you can’t wear a gorgeous dress with a lovely pair of sneakers? From Chanel to Versace, there are no rules!
When you work hard, you deserve a little luxury, and a special little treat for your feet never hurt a sole (get it?). See the trendy kicks that compliment your Easter best and your holiday attire, from premium brands at reasonable prices to ones that make you clutch your pearls.
01
Converse CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR MOVE HIGH-TOP SNEAKER
A classic is always a hit! Converse’s Chuck Taylor All-Star Move high-top sneaker adds a timeless touch to your outdoor ensemble. This old-school sneaker features a spring-tone canvas upper, an iconic star patch, a diamond-patterned outsole, and a striped platform midsole. It also has a SmartFOAM sock liner and a lightweight EVA cupsole for all-day comfort.
Photo Courtesy of Chuck Taylor
02
Reebok ZIG DYNAMICA SNEAKER
Reebok’s innovative running-inspired Zig Dynamica sneaker will get you set for the day. For heel-to-toe comfort, this sneaker has a FuelFoam midsole and a ZigTech outsole. The soft and flexible upper roots of these classic Reebok trainers will keep you going all day.
Photo Courtesy of Reebok
03
Thursday Boot Co. Women’s Premier Low Top
Get these buttery soft white premium Nappa leather kicks with a clean style to emphasize adaptability and quality for comfort on your vacation.
Photo Courtesy of Thursday Boot Co.
04
Brooks GHOST 13 RUNNING SHOE
Runners all over the world are raving about Brooks’ Ghost 13, a soft and smooth shoe that now has more DNA LOFT cushioning for even smoother transitions from heel to toe. The upper is given strategic stretch and structure thanks to the 3D Fit Print.
Photo Courtesy of Brooks
05
Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Overtake Golf Shoe
You won’t want to take them off the rest of the day once you’ve laced them up for your morning run. This golf-sneaker hybrid has a water-resistant mesh bootie with specific stretch zones for a comfortable sock-fit feel, making them your go-to shoes for drizzly days on the course or just everyday living.
Photo Courtesy of Cole Haan
06
Alani Taylor DONDA TIDE SNEAKER BOOTS
These sneaker boots are so exclusive that you have to pre-order them in order to get these genuine leather high-top luxury shoes.
Photo Courtesy of Alani Taylor
07
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Road Running Shoes
With a lightweight, responsive foam that provides a soft sensation with every stride, conquer those long runs. A Flyknit upper provides breathability where it’s needed most, as well as a secure fit you can count on. With a broader forefoot for stability and a more curved outsole for easier heel-to-toe transitions, this shoe is designed for optimal shock absorption. Lace-up and feel the potential when your foot meets the pavement with one of their most tried sneakers.
Photo Courtesy of Nike
08
New Balance Made in USA 992
The Made in the USA 992 sneaker elevates your off-duty style with classic styling, premium materials, and comfort features. For durability and a genuinely comfortable fit, these trendy shoes have a pigskin and soft Supima® cotton upper over SBS ABZORB heel cushioning and a rubber outsole. The upper’s elegant style, along with heritage design engineering, helps you stand out as your crew’s tastemaker.
Photo Courtesy of New Balance
09
Puma Deviate NITRO ELITE Women’s Running Shoes
NITRO ELITE foam provides maximum cushioning without weighing you down, while a carbon fiber INNOPLATE acts as a lever for optimum energy transfer during toe-off. It’s a go-to running shoe with a lightweight mono mesh upper and long-lasting PUMAGRIP LT rubber for multi-purpose grip and a smooth ride. With a thinner heel, lower instep, and improved women’s arch ratio, these new women’s running shoes are designed to fit the profile of the female foot so she may run in comfort and achieve her goals.
Photo Courtesy of Puma
10
Adidas YEEZY YEEZY 450 “Resin” sneakers
Dare to be unique! The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Resin’ has a futuristic design that includes a pale green monotone finish on the one-piece knit upper and claw-like midsole with tapered ‘fingers’ that wrap around the side panels. Tonal rope laces, a flexible sock-like cuff, and an Ortholite insole with dual Adidas and Yeezy branding are among the shoe’s features. It has a wavy traction pattern on a molded rubber outsole.
Photo Courtesy of Adidas
11
J Marie Premium Sneakers WILD THOUGHTS
When it comes to making excellent premium kicks, this Black woman-owned company knows what it takes. These pink and zebra-accented sneakers are made of 100% Italian leather with a smidgeon of glitz!
Photo Courtesy of J Marie
12
SOULJA STARS FASHION STARS HI TOP
Rapper/Producer Soulja Boy has stepped into the sneaker game and delivered a shoe that has us giving him a thumbs up. This high-top shoe is inspired by futuristic themes and has strap belts with star-studded appliques for a unique look and a very accommodating fit. All of the sneakers are made entirely of fine Italian leather.
Photo Courtesy of Alive Shoes
13
VERSACE GRECA SNEAKERS
The Greca low-top, lace-up sneakers are made of soft leather with modest, elegant lines and a striking Greca design on the golden midsole.
Photo Courtesy of Versace
14
Gucci Women’s Rhyton GG Multicolor Sneakers
Take great care of these babies! These Gucci sneakers have everything you’ll need to make your feet the focal point of attention.
Photo Courtesy of Gucci
15
Valentino LACE AND MESH LACE RUNNER SNEAKER
The metallic leather embellishments on the lace and mesh shoe are eye-catching!
lPhoto Courtesy of Valentino
16
Fendi Match Pink Suede Low-Top
The aesthetic we want for spring and summer is these pink suede sneakers with white canvas elements and an FF motif in orange leather. The vintage label on the tongue is one of our favorites.
Photo Courtesy of Fendi
17
Chanel Fabric & Suede Kidskin Blue & White
It’s not all about the heels at this high-end label! Chanel has created a unique blue and white luxury shoe that is suitable for any sneakerhead looking to make a statement.
Photo Courtesy of Chanel
18
Jimmy Choo HAWAII HI TOP/F White Nappa Leather High-Top Trainers with Crystal Embellishment
A Jimmy Choo is unlike any other shoe. The legendary HAWAII trainer gets a makeover! HAWAII Hi-Top is a high-top silhouette made of white Nappa leather with a prominent cuff and stripe embroidered with over two hundred glittering crystals. The lace-up style is finished with iconic star eyelets, perforations, and Jimmy Choo embossing at the heel, among other embellishments. The hefty sole creates a lengthening appearance on the legs.
Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Choo
TOPICS: Adidas luxury sneakers Sneakers