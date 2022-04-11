Attention Sneakerheads: Step Into Spring With The Latest Luxury Kicks

Many of us have learned over the past two years that comfort is essential. Now that we’re slowly returning to the outdoors and gearing up for the hot (girl) summer months ahead, it’s time to update our wardrobe as well as trade in our snug winter boots for stylish and super fly kicks.

Let’s say you want to rock a pair of sneakers to the office, well fear not because today’s selections are super chic. These high-end shoes take no back seat to sophistication.

In addition to our heels and sandals, we’re adding sneakers to our spring rotation— that not only look fabulous but also feel so good. Who says you can’t wear a gorgeous dress with a lovely pair of sneakers? From Chanel to Versace, there are no rules!

When you work hard, you deserve a little luxury, and a special little treat for your feet never hurt a sole (get it?). See the trendy kicks that compliment your Easter best and your holiday attire, from premium brands at reasonable prices to ones that make you clutch your pearls.