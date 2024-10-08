Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Reveals First-Ever Capsule With Diesel

Diesel, Savage X Fenty

In a surprising twist Diesel and Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s brainchild have announced their first-ever collaboration. Comprised of a limited-edition lingerie and apparel capsule, the collection is officially available online. According to a press release, the collaboration combines the “unapologetic, body-and-sex-positive ethos of Savage X Fenty.” It’s also Glenn Martens’ interpretation of Diesel’s iconic visual vocabulary. Marten is the creative director of the house.

The collection pulls from Rihanna’s enmeshed approach to fashion and lingerie via the Savage X Fenty brand. The collaboration is a respite from the emotionless lingerie that often crowds the American undergarments industry. Its release also points to yet another reigning moment for Rihanna who is arguably one of the most stylish artists to live.

Lingerie is not the sole release within the collection, it also spans men’s and women’s underwear in addition to sleepwear. Pillars of the Diesel brand are apparent in the collection: True Diesel, Denim and Utility. True Diesel is showcased through fishnet and foil prints in red. While Denim includes trompe l’oeil in flocked mesh and burnout velvet treatments in punchy hues. Lastly, Utility features camouflage stretch lace and graffiti logo cotton poplin.

Diesel, Savage X Fenty

Bustiers, string bikinis ,and thigh-high stockings are standouts in the collaborative capsule. There are also briefs, tanks, and shorts. Every piece comes with a co-branded Diesel X Savage X Fenty logo.

The capsule’s campaign was shot on the beaches of Tuscany, Italy. Spearheaded by Diesel’s creative director Martens and Rihanna. Photographer Salvatore Matarazzo and videographer Jacopo Farina were enlisted to shoot a slew of real-life Italian characters. Their depiction alludes to notions of inclusivity and freedom. All ages, body types, genders, and ethnicities are embraced visually–their confidence is punchy and is exuded in unique form in the campaign.

The Diesel X Savage X Fenty collection is available starting October 8. Prices ranging from $30-$90. The collection will be available at Diesel Worldwide select stores, six Savage x Fenty retail stores in the US, and department stores worldwide, as well as online at savagex.com and www.diesel.com.