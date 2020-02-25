Shop Our Fashion Director’s Athleisure-Inspired Picks

The influx of elevated, sport-inspired fashion buys prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. From Ash’s sneaker-inspired high-heeled booties to Romeo Hunte‘s plaid blazer with drawstring accents, upgrade your workwear with athleisure essentials. Pull the look together with standout jewels like Daem’s limited-edition Basquiat timepiece and Aziza Handcrafted’s artful hand cuff. In the latest edition of Shop The Closet, ESSENCE Fashion Director Marielle Bobo encourages you to be a mix master by pairing sporty buys with tailored essentials and next level baubles.

Take a peek at the fashion goodness we scored this month and check out the video below, where she dishes on her faves. Let us know which items you plan on snagging. Happy shopping!