NYFW: Romeo Hunte Fall/Winter 2020

For his Fall/Winter 2020 Collection, Romeo Hunte turned to his idol Tommy Hilfiger for inspiration. On Sunday, February 9th the Brooklyn born designer debuted his latest collection at Morris W. and Fannie B. Haft Theater. Celebrities such as Ayesha Curry, Paloma Ford, Saweetie, Tamu McPherson, Vina Love, and Princess Deena Abdulaziz were all in attendance to get a sneak peek at his latest designs.

Hunte explained that he wanted to channel Hilfiger by incorporating archival looks and fabrics because he has always looked at the designer as a mentor. “Tommy Hilfiger has produced some of the world’s most timeless pieces, that are still relevant up to date.

For me, being able to integrate some of those capsule looks with my cut and sew methods, merging the narratives of both brands, means everything,” he exclaimed. Donated from Tommy Hilfiger’s personal archive, Hunte used twelve of his pieces and upcycled them into entirely new and fresh pieces.

Check out the Romeo Hunte Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.