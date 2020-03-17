Here’s Where You Can Shop City Girl JT’s Fendi Swimsuit

JT, one-half of the Miami rap duo City Girls, is living her best life. After being released from prison, her bff and bandmate Young Miami have settled into JT’s return by stepping right back into the spotlight.

Last October, the rapper posted her first photo home posed on a couch in matching Louis Vuitton tights and sneakers, and of course, iced out in diamond chains. Since JT’s first post on Instagram, her looks have only gotten more luxe. From Heron Preston and Burberry to Prada, the “Act Up” performer is always sporting a few designer pieces.

This weekend, doing what the City Girls do, JT was on a yacht posed in a Fendi-printed underwire one-piece swimsuit. She paired it with a monochomatic Fendi logo bucket hat and topped it off with a massive diamond chain.

While the chain is definitely a one-of-one, the Fendi swimsuit is on sale at Net-A-Porter for $650.