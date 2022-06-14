Courtesy of Markarian

Sometimes girls just want to have fun and dress up like barbie dolls! It’s officially summertime and it’s the perfect temperature to bring out sandals, swimsuits and playful babydoll dresses. Most recently, we’ve noticed an uprising trend for dresses with puff sleeves, flirty patterns and dresses with fitted bustiers and bubble skirts. And trust us when we say we understand the obsession – who wouldn’t want to look and feel like a life-sized barbie – which is why we’ve created a shopping gallery filled with all of the babydoll dresses you need this summer.

As we’ve watched babydoll dresses take over our social media timelines over the past month, we decided to find out why the girls love them so much. “As a busty girl, the perfect silhouette is practically a non-negotiable,” says Blake Newby, Essence’s Senior Style & Beauty Editor. “What I love about babydoll dresses is that they perfectly accentuate the girls while doing the exact same to my waist in a way that’s so comfortable and so chic. It really doesn’t matter the occasion, I feel like a babydoll dress is always a moment — you can dress it up with heels or dress it down with a sleek sandal.”

If there’s anything better than new clothes, it’s new clothes that can be worn several different ways – the babydoll dresses ahead are certified versatile. Happy shopping!