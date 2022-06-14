Babydoll Dresses That Will Accentuate That Summer Body
Courtesy of Markarian
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Sometimes girls just want to have fun and dress up like barbie dolls! It’s officially summertime and it’s the perfect temperature to bring out sandals, swimsuits and playful babydoll dresses. Most recently, we’ve noticed an uprising trend for dresses with puff sleeves, flirty patterns and dresses with fitted bustiers and bubble skirts. And trust us when we say we understand the obsession – who wouldn’t want to look and feel like a life-sized barbie – which is why we’ve created a shopping gallery filled with all of the babydoll dresses you need this summer.

As we’ve watched babydoll dresses take over our social media timelines over the past month, we decided to find out why the girls love them so much. “As a busty girl, the perfect silhouette is practically a non-negotiable,” says Blake Newby, Essence’s Senior Style & Beauty Editor. “What I love about babydoll dresses is that they perfectly accentuate the girls while doing the exact same to my waist in a way that’s so comfortable and so chic. It really doesn’t matter the occasion, I feel like a babydoll dress is always a moment — you can dress it up with heels or dress it down with a sleek sandal.”

If there’s anything better than new clothes, it’s new clothes that can be worn several different ways – the babydoll dresses ahead are certified versatile. Happy shopping!

01
Markarian Gingham Asymmetrical Flounce Dress
This gingham number is clearly perfect for summer picnics and Sunday brunch.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Markarian $1,495 Shop Now
02
Brandon Maxwell Mini Bubble Dress
One of Brandon Maxwell’s most beloved silhouettes designed in a modified gingham pattern.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Brandon Maxwell $1,495 Shop Now
03
Ganni Mini Dress
She’s cross-seasonal and designed with a full-button closure to leave the styling up to your imagination.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Ganni $375 Shop Now
04
Markarian Floral Corset Dress
Corset bodice? Check. Side pockets? Check. Exposed back? Check.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Markarian $1,495 Shop Now
05
Ganni Leopard Babydoll Mini Dress
It’s all in the details with this one – beaded tassels, adjustable spaghetti straps and a ruffled neckline.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Ganni $475 Shop Now
06
Markarian Puff Sleeve Dress
Finding an outfit for a wedding can be challenging, but worry no more. This style has just the right amount of elegance and you can choose to wear it on or off the shoulder.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Markarian $1,975 Shop Now
07
Brandon Maxwell Mini Bubble Dress
The fitted bodice and structured bubble skirt is an undefeated combo. Wear this style as a mini dress or style it over a pair of trousers.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Brandon Maxwell $1,895 Shop Now
08
Ganni Cotton Poplin Dress
This cotton poplin dress is a timeless classic and it’s the ultimate blank canvas for you to show off your personal style.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Ganni $295 Shop Now
09
Brandon Maxwell Silk Bustier Mini Dress
Floral patterns never looked better. The scooped neckline and fitted bodice will accentuate your silhouette in the most flattering way.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Brandon Maxwell $1,990 Shop Now
10
Markarian Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress
Constructed with an off-the-shoulder neckline and designed with a floral brocade fabric – opulence at its finest.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Markarian $2,295 Shop Now

TOPICS: 