Sandal Season! Where To Shop For Sandals If You Have Wide Feet
By Emerald Elitou ·

We’re only two weeks away from the start of the new season, which means it’s time to book an appointment with my favorite pedicurist to get my toes together in anticipation of donning fashionable footwear that flatters the feet.

Unfortunately, finding trendy shoe options that fit well when you have wide feet can be difficult—trust me, I know. I’ve encountered all of the tragedies of having wide feet and a selection of shoes that are meant for those that have narrow soles: hideous sandals with an oversized band, shoes that make your feet appear larger because I had to go up a size, and sandals with a sole that’s not wide enough to fit under your feet are a total disaster. I recall a time when I avoided sandals almost completely since finding anything flattering was so difficult. But not this year, I declare this the summer for wide feet!

This year, I refuse to let my feet go unseen as I once did before. My toes will get to wiggle and breathe freely as they should during those unbearably hot days. I will no longer opt for fly kicks just because the sandals that I usually find in my size are usually Birkenstock (although they are very comfortable and have stepped up their style game). That’s why I’ve been on a serious hunt for some strappy sandals that would complement the array of dresses that I plan to wear this summer because I’ve already set my mind to serving fashion all season long. 

Through my desire, I’ve searched high and low, far and wide (pun intended) to find the most fashionable footwear options for not only myself, but for you. It was quite a feat (no pun intended) but worth all of the footwork!

See the list of sandals suitable for wide feet to add to your shopping cart to get the summer started on a good foot.

01
A New Day Sonora Heels
Photo Courtesy of Target
available at Target $25 Shop Now
02
Mix No. 6 ELANDRA SANDAL
Photo Courtesy of DSW
available at DSW $40 Shop Now
03
Journee Collection HANNI GLADIATOR SANDAL
Photo Courtesy of DSW
available at DSW $40 Shop Now
04
Shoedazzle Hanna Transparent Heeled Sandal
Photo Courtesy of Shoedazzle
available at Shoedazzle $63 Shop Now
05
Franco Sarto Franco Caven 4 Slide Sandal
Photo Courtesy Franco Sarto
available at franco Sarto $75 Shop Now
06
Good American CRYSTAL CRUSH STANDOUT SLIDE
Photo Courtesy of Good American
available at Good American $90 Shop Now
07
Franco Sarto Franco Capri Slide Sandal
Photo Courtesy of Franco Sarto
available at Franco Sarto $75 Shop Now
08
DOLCE VITA Noles Wide Heels
Photo Courtesy of Dolce Vita
available at Dolce Vita $100 Shop Now
09
Naturalizer 27 EDIT ZELDA SLIDE SANDAL
Photo Courtesy of Naturalizer
available at Naturalizer $115 Shop Now
10
Naturalizer LENNA WEDGE SANDAL
Photo Courtesy of Naturalizer
available at Naturalizer $115 Shop Now
11
Frankie 4 SANDY II Chalk Snake Print
Photo Courtesy of Frankie 4
available at Frankie 4 $140 Shop Now
12
Frankie 4 MEGAN Black Croc Emboss
Photo Courtesy of Frankie 4
available at Frankie 4 $165 Shop Now
13
Good American CINDER FCKING RELLA WEDGE
Photo Courtesy of Good American
available at Good American $195 Shop Now
14
Sante + Wade Naima Coral
Photo Courtesy of Sante + Wade
available at Sante + Wade $232 Shop Now
15
Santa + Wade ENIOLA CERISE
Photo Courtesy of Sante + Wade
available at Sante + Wade $245 Shop Now
16
AMANU Style 21 Kibera Sandal
Photo Courtesy of Amanu
available at Amanu $315 Shop Now
17
Yvonne Kone ANNA Sandal
Photo Courtesy of Yvonne Kone
available at Yvonne Kone $345 Shop Now

