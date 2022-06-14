Late last month, Shaunie O’Neal gave ESSENCE exclusive access into her star-studded nuptials to famed pastor Keion Henderson. Tying the knot on the beautiful island of Anguilla, the television star wowed from sun-up to sun-down in an array of different silhouettes — all conceptualized by creative director Eric Archibald.

The incredible wardrobe was and still is the talk of town — from her Jean Louis Abaji ceremony gown, her unexpected black Chanel reception number, to her vibrant orange Lanvin brunch frock, there was no attention to detail missed.

But now, we’re getting an inside look into how everything came together — and we’re loving it even more.

Check it out.