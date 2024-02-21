'60s Lingerie Styles Are Back According to Savage X Fenty’s Latest Drop

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty has come out with a new drop titled the “Sexties” collection. The new Rihanna-approved collection is a sleek embodiment of the spirit of rebellion and the feminine self-expression of the ‘60s. A pointed foam bra, high-waisted panties, and an overwire bralette are all examples of the modern approach to the era. Dubbed the Sexties Bullet Bra, the piece evokes the same Madonna-esque, fearless energy.

Savage X Fenty

“The bullet bra is an iconic piece of lingerie history,” Savage X Fenty’s Chief Design Officer Adam Selman said in a statement. “With its characteristic torpedo shape and bold look, the style embodies female liberation, empowerment, and self-expression. Rihanna wanted to capture that same rebellious spirit, so we developed this bombshell-inspired piece that really takes center stage.”

Savage X Fenty

Other pieces in the collection include a satin skirt, a satin Brazilian panty with mesh panels, a garter panty, and stockings. Items are available in a blue floral print in addition to black. These pieces reflect the times while still paying homage to that ‘60s flare. Rihanna is quite the renaissance woman and represents the strength and fearlessness that women in the ‘60s also embodied. Savage X Fenty as a whole also embodies confidence and inclusivity which is why the sizes range from XS to 4X and A through H cups.

Savage X Fenty

“Featuring a pointy foam cup that maintains its conical shape and a sleek, modern design,” Selman shares in a statement. “Our Sexties Bullet Bra is not only incredibly eye-catching with any evening or bedroom look but also pairs so well with a tight T-shirt.”

Shop the Savage X Fenty “Sexties” collection which is currently available on savagex.com. Prices range from $10 to $120.