Savage X Fenty Launches A Soccer Inspired Lounge Collection

Dennis Leupold

Savage X Fenty’s latest endeavor is all about soccer and comfort. Their latest collection entitled Savage X League is a limited-edition loungewear line with new and cult favorite styles like the “Flow High-Waist Legging” that’s made to fit your curves perfectly or the “Xccentuate Low-Impact Sports Bra” built for support with it’s scoop neckline and “X” shaped straps in the back. The collection is for both men and women featuring unisex pieces such as their Changeover Jacket and Changeover Jogger matching set in “Black Caviar” and “Green Light” with a checkered panel design and oversized jersey tops. From biker shorts to leggings with compression fabric for comfort, this collection was made for the sporty girls and guys.

Savage X Fenty

Going to the gym, running errands, or just plain lounging around is exactly what this collection was designed for. Soccercore has also been at the forefront of trends lately so it’s no surprise that Miss Fenty caught on so quickly to the jersey top trend. If there’s one thing about Savage X Fenty it’s that they are always on the money when it comes to trends in the pieces they make. Most items in this collection are made with supportive compression fabric and necklines that create a shape to keep you comfortable while doing your daily routine.

Some of our favorite pieces are the Savage X Fenty monogram print shorts in gray, the blue Savage X Fenty iconography printed sports bra, and their windbreaker jacket in gray and white. If you’re getting ready to go back to the gym, hopping into a new routine, or just love a matching set to work out in, this collection is for you.



