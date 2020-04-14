This current pandemic has left the majority of the world feeling helpless. From a shortage of medical supplies like gowns and mask to water, toilet paper and food, we were truly not prepared for COVID-19.

Despite what seamed like a sudden array of lock downs and social distancing orders, there are leaders on the frontline creating solutions to combat this deadline virus. Fashion Institute of Technology alumna; faculty member Caroline Berti, and designer Karen Sabag launched the New York State Chapter Sew4Lives. “We had about 3000 requests from homeless shelters, nursing homes, banks, postal workers and more,” FIT professor Caroline Berti tells ESSENCE.

Sew4Lives is a network of students, alumni, and faculty who have come together to produce hospital-grade masks for frontline workers across NYC and beyond. To date, over 5,000 face masks have been made. Without any financial donations or large corporation backing, these women have hand delivered and sewn mask to genuinely help those in need. “We are doing this on a total volunteer basis, and we’re not taking any money at this time. All of these people are using their own materials and resources to get this done,” Berti exclaimed.

The Sew4Lives initiative seemingly grew overnight. With a multitude of request each day, this initiative is not to go unnoticed. Berti details the feeling of being a frontline supplies hero as “numb.” “We couldn’t do this without Lauren Holovka and Collins,” she says while giving props to her team. “They’ve been helping the team grow, and they’ve been sewing, and doing orders, and also helping to organize everything and get volunteers and doing all of the stuff that can help us get these out to hospitals.” With over 700 mask delivered at times, the Sew4Lives team continues to remain focused on the mission.

“We try to stay on auto-pilot because if you think about it too much because when we think about all these people that need our help, and when we read these emails, it’s just so sad, ” Berti concluded.