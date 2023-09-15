Sergio Hudson Wins Designer Of The Year At ESSENCE’s Best In Black Fashion Awards 

Getty Image

Article continues after video.

Sergio Hudson’s business partner co-founder and CFO Inga Beckham was moved to tears by the accomplishments that Hudson has achieved thus far. He has been able to design pieces for Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and of course, our September cover star, Keke Palmer. Born in South Carolina, he gained fame for his impeccable tailoring, glamorous designs, and a penchant for modern elegance. Hudson’s work is characterized by sharp lines, bold silhouettes, and a focus on power dressing.

Hudson’s growth from his humble beginnings in Los Angeles to a design competition TV series to now is an incredible journey to witness. He’s stayed true to himself even at his most difficult points. He thanked all his staff, Beckham, family, and his friend and co-creative director Charles Lynch who kept his promise about opening up doors for one another if either friend reached success first.

He recalled how his fashion-obsessed mother had an array of magazines in the home and ESSENCE was always one of them. The cover star’s full circle moment was touching as he’s worked tirelessly to be where he is today and the future holds so much more for him.

“Looking into ESSENCE and seeing the stories about Black creatives that worked in the industry encouraged me because when I looked in Vogue, I didn’t see that but I knew it existed because of you guys.”