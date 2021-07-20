How Saweetie’s Birthday Bash Paid Homage To Fashion Trends Of The ’90s

Saweetie’s “Freaknik” birthday affair was the 2021 event to be at with Cahuenga Blvd swarming with traffic on a warm Los Angeles night. For the rapper’s 28th birthday, attendees dressed in chromatic two-pieces and body-tight dresses — remaining in line with the fashion theme of the evening. Memorable hits from Bay Area artists, Mac Dre and Too Short filled Saweetie’s b-day bash while her peers, close friends and family danced hip to hip, not caring whether they were breaking a sweat while doing so. Attendees included fashion models Leomie Anderson and Salem Mitchell as well as music powerhouses Chloe Bailey — with the City Girls also showing up to celebrate their girl.

The Icy girl herself, arrived in typical Saweetie fashion — ’90s reminiscent swooped hair, a Louis Vuitton custom outfit, and diamond-encrusted jewelry statement pieces. The look pulled together by Saweetie’s stylist, Wilford Lenov, highlighted trends straight from the festive attire worn at Freaknik picnic celebrations decades ago. The splashy fashion style of the ’90s during the Freaknik-era in Atlanta attracted fervent Black locals who were looking for a good time and a place to stunt their most controversial fashion ensembles. Saweetie mimicked this style and added her own flair complete with high-end designer garb, money-made hair rollers, and shiny Casadei stiletto heels. Other attendees rolled up to Saweetie’s birthday following suit in elaborate high pin-up neon hairstyles, long glossy acrylic nails, and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie

In the early ’80s into the late ’90s, “Freaknik” thrived in the greater-Atlanta area, attracting HBCU students in the community and beyond, eventually, becoming the must-attend event of the summer. The term, “Freaknik,” as expected, came from combining the words “freak” and “picnic” which defined the no-limitations fashion culture behind the historic Black dance party. Popular multi-color-blocked shirts, graffiti accessories, and customized low-cut pants became the unspoken official clothing standard for Freaknik attendees. The event was eventually shut down by law enforcement in 1999 and a modified revival occurred in 2019. Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper’s birthday surely felt like that revival.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

The “Saweetie Freaknik” opened its doors at 7pm while celebs trickled in and out until the lights turned on in the wee hours of the morning. Alongside a massive birthday cake were also two trays of sparkling Krispy Kreme doughnuts — a dessert staple in the artist’s native Bay Area. By the end of the night, the rapper was gifted a white SUV Rolls Royce with orange interior to perfectly match her luminescent birthday nails. In addition, Saweetie’s family was there celebrating right next to their Icy Girl all night long, a heartwarming sight to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Saweetie celebrates her Birthday Freaknik at Goya Studios on July 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karrueche ™ (@karrueche)

Saweetie’s Freaknik was unquestionably the celebration she deserved as she embarks on her 28th year and celebrates the many feats of 27. Saweetie’s collaboration with Doja Cat on their upbeat partner-in-crime single, “Best Friend” was certified platinum, the star’s debut album Pretty Bitch Music is yet-to-be-released and her previous “that girl” attitude anthems leading up to the project are paving her towards even more astronomical success in the rap game. Not to mention, Saweetie’s slated to release P.B.M later this year.