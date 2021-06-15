Chloe X Halle Are Serving Cute Fashion Looks This Spring

With summer creeping up, we’re starting to see more style trends involving bikinis, sheer looks and cutout pieces and singers Chloe and Halle Bailey have been serving looks left and right!

“No matter what Halle wears, it’s with a certain type of grace—and I definitely believe that’s because of who she is as a human being,” Chloe said during the interview for the sisters’ 2018 Essence cover story. Chloe also predicted the way she would fully embrace her curves saying, “I’m becoming a woman, and I’m loving the shape God blessed me with.”

Chloe x Halle, who are respectively aged 22 and 21, are Grammy nominated performers who have two studio albums to their credit: The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour. Some of their popular singles include “Do It” and “Ungodly Hour.” They are signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment imprint and have modeled the superstar’s Ivy Park brand for the line’s spring collection.

They also currently co-star on Freeform’s black-ish spin-off, grown-ish, wherein they play college-aged twin sisters navigating life, love and sports. Earlier this year, they sat down with Essence’s Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian, to talk about their roles.

Also, this month, the singing sisters collaborated with Victoria’s Secret’s PINK and picked out some of their favorite selects from the brand. They shared a number of sexy-meets-cozy pieces that are perfect for chilling with friends, spending time with your boo or enjoying a quiet evening at home.

01 Halle Is Cute & Cozy The 21-year-old is glowing in this head wrap and one-piece from Ivy Park. The sisters are signed to Beyoncé’s music imprint, Parkwood Entertainment, which also houses Ivy Park. Photo credit: Halle Bailey’s Instagram. 02 Chloe Is Glowing Chloe is stunning in this neon orange shirt and skirt. She paired the look with medium heels with clear straps. Photo credit: Chloe Bailey’s Instagram. 03 Halle Is Feeling The Ocean Breeze In This Bikini Halle has been tapped to play Ariel in the live action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ She definitely looks amazing at sea! Photo credit: Halle Bailey’s Instagram. 04 Chloe Bailey’s Crystal Bra Is Everything The crystal bra trend has been around since the 1970s and Chloe is bringing it back with matching shorts. Photo credit: Chloe Bailey’s Instagram. 05 Fun In The Sun Chloe is giving with a half up, half down hairstyle and a two-piece latex ‘fit. Photo credit: Chloe Bailey’s Instagram.