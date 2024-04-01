Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Unveils A New Sensual Collection

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty’s long-awaited “Signature Script” collection is finally here. Their founder Rihanna teased the lacey collection on Instagram yesterday evening wearing the Unlined Bra and Cheeky Panty in a light blue that is an ideal hue for spring.

The latest arrivals come in various colors from vibrant light blue, pastel lavender, tan, and black. All the styles included are the Unlined Bra and Cheeky Panty, the Thong Panty, an Underwire Teddy, the Slip, the Sleep Top, and the Sleep Shorts all feature a Savage X Fenty monogram. These sensual yet effortless pieces were designed to make the customer feel empowered and sexy, a goal of Savage X Fenty from its genesis.

Savage X Fenty

Additionally, the six-piece capsule was inspired by the power and individuality of the brand’s signature pieces, hence the go-to lace and neutral colors. Empowerment comes with inclusion which is why the size range is largely inclusive size-wise to ensure everyone feels sexy in these pieces—another goal established by Rihanna from the very beginning. From Savage X Fenty’s runway shows to the website, you can see those efforts constantly being made, and you know that the brand isn’t making inclusivity a trend, but rather a standard.

Savage X Fenty

Shop the Savage X Fenty “Signature Script” collection on savagexfenty.com. Sizes range from 30A to 42H and XS to 4X.