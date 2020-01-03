Runway Looks We’d Love To See At The 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are taking place this Sunday and many A-listers are beginning their weekend prep or trying to find something to wear. But, when you’re a celeb and your high-power stylist has a few designers on speed dial, that shouldn’t be a problem.
Award season fashion is always a fun time to play around with gowns, colors, and textures because there is technically no rules for the red carpet but to look absolutely chic. So while fashion week officially kicks off next month, we are swooning over a few of last year’s runway looks that we would love to see at the 2020 Golden Globes.
01
Aliette
02
Ganni
03
Gucci
04
JNSQ Rose Cru Debuts Alongside Rodarte
05
Cushnie
06
Jacquemus
07
Louis Vuitton
08
Christian Siriano
09
Brandon Maxwell
10
Pyer Moss