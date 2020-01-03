Runway Looks We’d Love To See At The 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are taking place this Sunday and many A-listers are beginning their weekend prep or trying to find something to wear. But, when you’re a celeb and your high-power stylist has a few designers on speed dial, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Award season fashion is always a fun time to play around with gowns, colors, and textures because there is technically no rules for the red carpet but to look absolutely chic. So while fashion week officially kicks off next month, we are swooning over a few of last year’s runway looks that we would love to see at the 2020 Golden Globes.

01 Aliette 02 Ganni 03 Gucci 04 JNSQ Rose Cru Debuts Alongside Rodarte 05 Cushnie 06 Jacquemus 07 Louis Vuitton 08 Christian Siriano 09 Brandon Maxwell 10 Pyer Moss

Share :