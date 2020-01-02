The Best 2019 Golden Globes Fashion Moments

Awards season officially kicked off at the end of last year with some pretty major shows like the Emmys and American Music Awards. However, the beginning of the year always brings big contenders like the Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards.
First up, the Golden Globes is taking place this Sunday and many A-listers are rumored to make appearances in only the grandest attire. Considering the new year and decade have started, we are hoping for many iconic fashion moments to continue this awards season.
But, before we critique this year’s up-and-coming style stars, we are reminiscing on all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2019 Golden Globes. Check it out below.
01
Regina King
02
Mj Rodriguez
03
Janet Mock
04
Halle Berry
05
Danai Gurira
06
Indya Moore
07
Janelle Monáe
08
Thandie Newton
09
Lupita Nyong'o
10
Octavia Spencer
11
Taraji P. Henson
12
KiKi Layne
13
Laura Harrier
14
Isan Elba