The Best 2019 Golden Globes Fashion Moments

Awards season officially kicked off at the end of last year with some pretty major shows like the Emmys and American Music Awards. However, the beginning of the year always brings big contenders like the Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

First up, the Golden Globes is taking place this Sunday and many A-listers are rumored to make appearances in only the grandest attire. Considering the new year and decade have started, we are hoping for many iconic fashion moments to continue this awards season.

But, before we critique this year’s up-and-coming style stars, we are reminiscing on all the best-dressed celebrities from the 2019 Golden Globes. Check it out below.

01 Regina King 02 Mj Rodriguez 03 Janet Mock 04 Halle Berry 05 Danai Gurira 06 Indya Moore 07 Janelle Monáe 08 Thandie Newton 09 Lupita Nyong'o 10 Octavia Spencer 11 Taraji P. Henson 12 KiKi Layne 13 Laura Harrier 14 Isan Elba

