Online Retailer Revolve Has Released New AI-Generated Capsule Collections

The ever-growing fashion retailer Revolve has announced its newest AI capsule collections created with Maison.Meta, a creative studio. The pieces stem from the inaugural AI Fashion Week which took place in April–the top three collections that debuted there have been turned into physical pieces and are currently available online on Revolve’s website. The release is comprised of designs by the Portugal-based Season 1 winner, José Sabral of Paatif, in addition to designs by the two runner-ups Molnm by Matilde Mariano and the American eponymous line Opé. Mariano is based in Portugal and Los Angeles. The rising designers were also the first cohort in the Revolve and Maison.Meta’s AI Fashion Incubator.

Revolve

Each winner designed their collections using AI image generators from Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. Some Photoshop tools were used for editing. Revolve was responsible for the manufacturing and production of the physical products with the help of a Los Angeles-based team. The pieces ranged from traditional clothing like a pastel green leather trench coat and a red miniskirt. Other pieces are quite whimsical and don’t fit into the norm with pieces like a navy top with satin sleeves that immerse the hands and a bolero silhouette that would only be able to keep a wearer’s chest covered in the digital world.

“Technology is a big competitive edge for Revolve,” said Michael Menteco, Revolve’s co-founder and co-chief executive. “Through AI, we’re able to explore new emerging designers, brands, and trends that we are known for delivering in unique ways,” Menteco added.

Revolve/Paatiff

Revolve and Maison Meta are coming together again for the next AI Fashion Week in two installments: one is coming up on November 16 to the 19 in Milan, reports Business of Fashion. The second installment will be in New York from November 30 to December 1 and the garments created by all winners will be produced by Revolve. Designers who are interested in applying for the next AI Fashion Week can submit applications on the official site.