Reebok Teams Up With Cam Hicks For A Long-Awaited Collaboration

Virginia-born creative director Cam Hicks and Reebok are proud to announce their long-awaited collaboration with the release of the HICKS x Reebok BB4000 II on March 27th. Hicks, a devoted basketball fan, draws inspiration from the sport which has shaped his style. The basketball-inspired lifestyle shoe is a direct reflection of Hicks’ journey in the creative realm intertwined with his passion for basketball.

“It’s going to sound cliche, but family was the driving inspiration for this collab on the BB4000 II,” explained Hicks in a press release. “Following that, I wanted a classic basketball sneaker to give a shout-out to my life before all the creative endeavors.”

The sneaker’s unique design, featuring an orange, chalk, and turquoise color palette, is a tribute to Hick’s past. Crafted with premium materials such as a leather upper and suede detailing, the shoe lives up to Hick’s creative prowess. The collaborative logo of the HICKS brand and the classic Reebok motif decorate the heel and tongue, while a motivational message, “Act like you been there before,” is inscribed on the inside of the ankle. The collab extends to the packaging, with a custom sneaker box showcasing the HICKS brand identity, reimagining the traditional Union Jack design.

“When it comes to the shoes, the materials were extremely important,” added Hicks. “And then I had to let it be known where they came from, of course, adding the big logo hit on the heel and ‘Reebok by Cam Hicks’ on the tongue, standing on the design and being proud of it with the branding.”

The HICKS X Reebok BB4000 II will be available exclusively on hicks.fm on March 27 and on reebok.com starting April 5 for its wider global release, alongside select retailers. Fans can also expect more from HICKS X Reebok later this year.