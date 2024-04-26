Reebok And Botter Link Up For New Capsule Collection

Reebok

Reebok and Botter, the Caribbean couture brand have announced the arrival of their latest collaborative collection. The Spring/Summer 2024 collection is a special tribute to the different cultures and connections between the living and the spirits, the earth, the land, and various bodies of water.

“Inspired by the movement of football, the collaboration celebrates the artistic approach in sports, more specifically football, creating in the campaign an unintentional choreographed dance, capturing athletes’ acrobatic movements at the beach,” according to a press release.

As a part of the collaboration Botter and Reebok have leaned into creating sportswear “that refers to the process by which elements of cross-cultural patterns” are enmeshed together to create something new. Heavily influenced by Reebok’s rich football archive, the collection includes trainer jackets and soccer shirts.

The Botter and Reebok Energi Bo Két sneaker is an additional part of the capsule. The silhouette which arrives in yellow, white, and a splashy aqua blue tone is a multistep transformation of the soccer cleat. A black colorway is also available. It embraces the glove fit while the heel is sculptured and moves in waves. The new shoe includes stitching in the molded recesses of the design–additional padding imitates the quilting of vintage Reebok soccer shoes.

The collection is currently available online at Reebok.eu, Botter, Farfetch, and selected retailers.