Red Carpet Roundup At The 2022 British Fashion Awards

GETTY IMAGES

London’s biggest night in fashion, the 2022 British Fashion Awards, is back! The fashion set gathered in London, once again at the prestigious The Royal Albert Hall, to celebrate a night of British and international fashion excellence. The night acts in part as “a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent.” But the red carpet is also quite the center of attention. Stars from across the fashion and pop culture spaces show up in their finest frocks. From Jodie Turner -Smith in a flowy neon green Gucci gown, to Winnie Harlow wearing an ethereal copper gown from none other than Iris Van Herpen.

There were lots of trends on the red carpet. From metallics, Naomi Campbell sparkled in a metallic gown and cape by Valentino, of course lots of black for drama like, pops of spring colors like Leiome Anderson in purple, pops of yellow, animal print, and tons of satin.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Categories like Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, Independent British Brand are stacked with some of fashion’s biggest names. For Independent British Brand, our favorite British menswear brands Bianca Saunders and Wales Bonner are up against each other, while model of the Year Adut Akech and Paloma Elsesser duke it out.

Ahead, see some of the best looks from the red carpet.