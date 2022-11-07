Gucci Debuts Gucci Ha Ha Ha Liberated Vanity Collection

Gucci has long been known for pushing the bounds of fashion, especially in the menswear space, and its latest release is proof. Creative Director Alessandro Michele teamed up with pop sensation Harry Styles to debut Liberated Vanity, a playful touch on men’s fashion to live creatively. The innovative duo launched the Gucci HA HA HA campaign, initialed after the bond. The result is a wonder emporium of sartorial delight.

The ready-to-wear collection offers a combination of sophistication with a hint of fanciful formal and streetwear pieces, such as checkered flair pants also available in corduroy and denim, a wide selection of matching jackets, as well as relaxed wide-leg jeans and fun graphic t-shirts. The collection also hits elevated basics like a silk brown long sleeve with a ruffle accent and clean herringbone pants that fit perfectly for work.

“I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life. I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me,” Styles said in a statement.

Alongside the apparel, the collection includes a range of accessories like a broad hat selection from plaid visors to felted high hats, a new disco-like recreation of the signature Jackie 1961 designed with silver hardware, and a snazzy bowtie. A few footwear selections are available as well, including an all-white Chelsea boot with red heart detail, as well as classic loafers and furry moccasin boots.

With so many updated trends to fall, this collection is stocked with the perfect additions to switch up its traditional style. Starting at $235, Liberated Vanity’s whimsical wardrobe is available online and in-store.