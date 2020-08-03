Coach Launches Timepiece Collection Featuring Quincy Brown

If there is one thing we can count on from Coach, it’s that the label will always provide an essential luxe basic. In the realm of fashion, as launches and seasonal drops have become dismantled due to COVID-19, Coach continues to release must-have Fall pieces. “The vibe Coach sets from the jump always allows me to immediately tap into go mode,” Quincy tells ESSENCE. The actor and singer is the face of the brand’s C001 watch collection and campaign.

In this current climate where working, hiring, and creating spaces for Black talent to thrive in is important to business models, Coach is no stranger to working with creatives of color. “Time is very important to me. It has such a deeper meaning, now, since the quarantine happened. My priorities are managed differently,” the actor exclaimed. Past ambassadors and influencers include Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, and Salem Mitchell. “It’s great when you are in tune with a brand and that they are even inspired by your own personal life,” said Quincy.

Designed with technology and style at the forefront, the collection includes six versatile options, from rubber straps to stainless steel and ionic-plated bracelets. All timepieces are offered with an analog-digital movement, removable case-guard, and layered dial with touches of recognizable Coach colors and patterns. “I would pair this I with a sleek monochromatic look. I am embracing and experimenting with vintage clothes and ideas. One of my signature looks is always having a great layering piece, whether it’s an overcoat, a cool jacket or unique accessories for details,” the “Star” stand-out said as he explained his perfect outfit combo with the new launch.

Ranging in price from $295- $396, the Coach C001 collection is available now exclusively at Coach.com. To celebrate the collection, Coach and Movado Group made a donation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger.

As far as what Quincy’s doing to pass the time, he assures ESSENCE we can expect more projects from him very soon. “I am very excited to finally be releasing music that I have been working on for a bit. It’s been a labor of love, that will be in the universe this year,” Quincy concluded.