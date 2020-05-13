If you’ve ever wondered what Michael B. Jordan loves to eat, don’t waste your time because the actor reveals he’s a foodie in the latest Coach ad. “I’ll aways be a foodie, I enjoy eating,” Jordan exclaims.

For Coach’s latest drop, the Just Mercy actor modeled new menswear pieces in its series “A New York Minute.” “Determination means never giving up not matter what obstacles get in the way,” says Jordan in the beginning of the video. Throughout the minute clip he can be seen sporting Coach’s signature leather aesthetic featuring pieces like the white Pacer Backpack and the Reservable Leather Trainer.

Considering our Summer plans may be up in the air due to Covid-19 stipulations, it doesn’t hurt to stock up on a few leather essentials for the fall. Check out the video below.

Shop Coach’s latest pieces here.