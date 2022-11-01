This Just In, Barbiecore Is Here To Stay This Fall

To know me is to know that the color pink and I aren’t particularly close. We’ll kick it from time to time and maybe even go to an event together, but we’re not friends by any stretch of the imagination. I’ve always been a girl that’s gravitated more toward earthy, nude tones such as olive green and sandy beige, and you obviously can’t go wrong with black. Even during the fall seasons, I’ll typically stick to what I know with a pop of color from my kicks or add a dash of copper tones and reds to represent the autumnal season. This year, Good American has me rethinking my strategy thanks to their latest ‘Pop Off Pink’ collection.

“While there has historically been a strong association between pink and femininity, we see this as a super empowering color. It’s full of energy,” Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede told ESSENCE. As she explained the femme-associated gender role that often comes with pink, Grede added that the Pop Off Pink collection has something for everyone, including someone like me who tends to lean more towards traditional menswear-inspired threads.

“We purposefully introduced the collection on a range of silhouettes to ensure there was something for everyone’s personal style. For a more tomboy or edgier look, the Oversized Rugby Shirt or Collegiate Cardigan is a perfect way to play with pink, especially when paired with a sleek leather or denim jean. A cool pair of sneakers is another way to make your look feel edgier.”

The ‘Pop Off Pink’ collection officially dropped in late August 2022 and has been the talk of Barbiecore fans everywhere since it made its appearance in the fashion scene. Available in extended sizing, from XS to 5XL, ‘Pop Off Pink’ consists of 15 new pieces, which made their debut in an on-brand pink-hued lookbook, styled by Carlos Nazario and photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis.

The collection includes staple styles Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit and the Fit For Success Jumpsuit in the new Fall/Winter color but also includes knitwear pieces, spaghetti strap dresses, tanks, and compression catsuits. Prices range from $24.50 USD for the Always Fits Better Band Top to $180 USD for the Good Icon Faux Leather Pants.

ESSENCE caught up with Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede about the power of the color pink, the inspiration behind the Good American collection, and how to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall with this new power color in your closet. The new “Pop Off Pink” collection is now available for purchase from Good American’s website.

ESSENCE: What was the inspiration behind the Pop Off Pink collection for Good American?

Emma Grede: Our mission at Good American has always been to make the fashion industry more inclusive, and we are so excited to bring these values to one of this season’s hottest color trends. When we first saw the pink trend popping up, we couldn’t wait to introduce it in some of our most popular styles that our customers know and love, as well as offer new styles in the iconic hue. When designing this collection, we wanted it to feel fun yet polished and offer our customer more color variation in her wardrobe in silhouettes we’ve mastered when it comes to fit and sizing. There’s something for everyone in this collection—from our beloved denim and bodysuits to new ready-to-wear silhouettes perfect for fall such as cropped sweaters and nostalgic rugby-inspired tops.

How is the surge of the Barbiecore trend impacting the world of fashion?

The Barbiecore trend is all about embracing color and bringing more life to your wardrobe. For so long, pink has been associated with hyper-femininity, and with this latest trend, we’re seeing people of all ages and styles bring their own twist to the iconic hue, proving pink can be worn and loved by everyone. There has been a lot of experimentation with styling, whether it is a monochromatic look or mixing multiple shades of pink. The best part about Barbiecore is that there aren’t any rules when it comes to the trend –it’s all about wearing pink in a way that feels good to you.

Why is pink the perfect summer-into-fall color staple?

Neutral tones tend to be more popular in the fall, but sometimes you need a splash of color! Even though I love a neutral look, a pop of color always energizes me and boosts my confidence—no matter the season. Bright pink looks super chic when paired with all black, like a leather pant, and lighter pink hues feel ultra luxe and elevated when paired with neutrals like ivory and camel.

What are some ways that women can style the Pop Off Pink collection?

Our goal with Pop Off Pink was to create a collection that would go beyond the latest moment or trend, which is why we’ve incorporated versatile staple pieces that will add color without overwhelming your wardrobe. The pieces in this collection pair well together, but if you’re hesitant about styling head-to-toe pink, I especially like how you can mix and match the pieces with almost anything in your wardrobe. The Collegiate Crop Top and Cropped Plaid Shirt look great with loose denim like our Good 90s or a fitted dress and sneakers for a casual look.

I really love seeing how our customers style our collections, and I’m always inspired by how they pair different pieces together. Our Better Than Leather Good Icon is one of my favorite straight-leg styles, so I’m excited that we’re bringing it into Pop Off Pink because it looks amazing when paired with our bodysuits and creates a sleek and tailored look. To achieve a monochromatic look with minimal styling, the Fit For Success jumpsuit is my go-to because it makes you look effortlessly put together and can take you from a day at the office to dinner with friends.