Courtesy of Getty Images

Although 2021 presented some challenges, it did not stop the dreamers and hustlers from accomplishing what they set out to do — especially Black queer men working in fashion. Right before we crossed over into the new year, Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son — the platform created to inspire and empower Black gay and queer men — released the platform’s annual list that highlights 101 Black gay and queer men, who are igniting change and creating greatness across several industries including beauty and fashion. While there were countless qualified individuals, Wilbekin successfully narrowed it down and curated a list filled with professionals who were behind last year’s best and most impactful work.

Assuming that queer men are into fashion can be stereotypical, but that’s not the case here. These men are Black, queer, and running the fashion industry. From CFDA award-winning designers to celebrity stylists to directors/editors of the world’s biggest fashion publications, you either already know who they are or you’ve seen and know their work. Either way, we’re here to fill in the blanks, so if you don’t know, now you will.