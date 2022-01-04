Although 2021 presented some challenges, it did not stop the dreamers and hustlers from accomplishing what they set out to do — especially Black queer men working in fashion. Right before we crossed over into the new year, Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son — the platform created to inspire and empower Black gay and queer men — released the platform’s annual list that highlights 101 Black gay and queer men, who are igniting change and creating greatness across several industries including beauty and fashion. While there were countless qualified individuals, Wilbekin successfully narrowed it down and curated a list filled with professionals who were behind last year’s best and most impactful work.
Assuming that queer men are into fashion can be stereotypical, but that’s not the case here. These men are Black, queer, and running the fashion industry. From CFDA award-winning designers to celebrity stylists to directors/editors of the world’s biggest fashion publications, you either already know who they are or you’ve seen and know their work. Either way, we’re here to fill in the blanks, so if you don’t know, now you will.
01
Law Roach
Law Roach is one of fashion’s most well-known visionaries. He’s iconic for being a judge on America’s Next Top Model and HBO’s Legendary. Roach is also notorious for his styling — he’s transformed celebrities into fashion icons, including his client Zendaya, who was crowned as the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
02
Carlos Nazario
Carlos Nazario is the Global Fashion Director at i-D Magazine and a contributing editor at American Vogue. He’s behind some of today’s best editorial spreads and magazine covers. Nazario has worked with icons like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Frank Ocean, Solange, and many more.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
03
Ib Kamara
Ibrahim Kamara is the Editor-in-Chief at Dazed Magazine. Aside from working with fashion icons and celebrities, he’s been a trailblazer for inventing new styles of image-making and been someone who has pushed the needle to bring more Black stories and Black beauty to the forefront.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
04
Edvin Thompson
Edvin Thompson is the designer and Creative Director at Theophilio. He infuses his Jamaican heritage into his collections and offers designs for men and women. Thompson was named as the 2021 CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
05
Jameel Mohammed
Jameel Mohammed is the founder and designer of KHIRY, an afrofuturist luxury brand. The brand’s jewelry has been worn by Issa Rae, Ayesha Curry, Tyra Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and many more stylish celebrities. In addition to being honored by Native Son, Mohammed was also a 2021 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
06
Christopher John Rogers
Christopher John Rogers is the founder and designer of his eponymous label. Rogers is one of today’s most in-demand designers and he won the 2021 CFDA Award for American Womenswear Designer of the Year.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
07
Telfar Clemens
Telfar Clemens is the founder and designer of Telfar, the brand behind one of the most iconic and coveted handbags. His highly anticipated product drops and ever-growing community earned him the 2021 CFDA Award for American Accessories Designer of the Year.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
08
Laquan Smith
Laquan Smith is the founder of his eponymous label, Laquan Smith. He’s a master of dressing sexy and chic, which is why all of the “it girls” love his fashion brand including Ciara, City Girlz, The Kardashians, and top supermodels. Smith made history in 2021 as the first designer to ever host a fashion show at the Empire State Building.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
09
Yashua Simmons
Yashua Simmons is a celebrity stylist and former Fashion Director at OUT Magazine. His work has graced the covers of Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and been seen within the pages of many more. Simmons also worked on the wardrobe team for Issa Rae’s Insecure.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
10
Charles Harbison
Charles Harbison is the founder and designer of HARBISON Studio. He’s dressed Amanda Gorman, Beverly Johnson, Ava DuVerney, Michelle Obama, and many more. This year, his brand also landed a collaboration with Banana Republic.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
11
Derek Ford Jr.
Derek Ford Jr is the CEO of the intimates brand Carter Wear. His fashion business initially went viral for providing a range of nude shade underwear for Black men and since then, Ford hasn’t stopped growing the brand.
CJ Robinson for Native Son
12
Adair Curtis & Jason Bolden
Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden are a happily united couple and the co-founders of JSN Studio, where they serve as interior designers and stylists to the stars. See a glimpse of their everyday lives on their Netflix special, Styling Hollywood.