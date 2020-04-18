The Perfect PJ’s To Lounge Around All Day In
How many of you are still guilty of grabbing the nearest oversized T-shirt to sleep and lounge in, even post college-life? Our newfound time indoors is shedding light on the fact that many of us could use a revamp in our sleepwear wardrobe.

Due to COVID-19, our daytime clothes just aren’t getting much love. While there are people who still have it in them to get dressed like it’s business as usual and push through the day, we get it. That’s not everyone’s journey, and we can’t pretend that throwing on jeans and make up will minimize the anxiety and lack of motivation that comes with suddenly having to convert your living room into a part-time office.

Tip: It’s 10x easier to wake up looking good when your night clothes are already a look.

But, there is something to be said about that feeling of being somewhat put together. A pair of cozy, cute PJ’s always does the trick. With bright colors and springy patterns to brighten your mood, maybe (just maybe) you’ll complete your to-do list for the day.  Here’s the catch, it’s 10x easier to wake up looking good when your night clothes are already a look.

A quality pajamas set is a must-have for everyone: The couch potatoes, the Olivia Popes (aka the wine-night connoisseurs), the best dressed in the office turned best dressed on Zoom, and anyone who just needs a pick me up right now. Scroll through 12 trendy sets and slips to bring life to your cozy routine.

01
Zara Printed Pajama Pants
This muted floral pattern is perfect for a living room look.
02
Zara Printed Pants
03
Gilda & Pearl Mia Wrap Robe
04
Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Polka Dot
We’re loving feathers on any and everything these days.
05
H&M Satin Pajamas
Join the tiger print craze with these.
06
Savage X Fenty Mesh Cami
It never hurts to have a set of “barely their” PJ’s.
07
Savage X Fenty Mesh Short
09
Versace Baroque Print Cami Top
We’re all familiar with the flashy Versace robe. Why not have it in a two piece?
10
Versace Baroque Print Silk Shorts
11
Summer Salt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set
These are the pick-me-up vibes you need during quarantine
12
Hill House Home The Tati Silk Teddy
Have a self-care Sunday in this iridescent slip.
13
Olivia Von Halle Lila Hades Silk Pajama
This set screams to be worn with a face mask and glass of red wine in hand.
14
Journelle Celine Open Back Cami
No pajama collection is complete without red.
15
Journelle Celine Tulip Shortie
16
Intimissimi Dark Orchid Viscose Satin Jacket
The best of PJ’s are the ones that double as a daytime fit.
17
Printfresh Flamenco Long Sleep Set
A fun printed pink set can make your day that much better and spice up your zoom calls.
18
Intimissimi Dark Orchid Viscose Satin Trousers
