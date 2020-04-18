The Perfect PJ’s To Lounge Around All Day In

How many of you are still guilty of grabbing the nearest oversized T-shirt to sleep and lounge in, even post college-life? Our newfound time indoors is shedding light on the fact that many of us could use a revamp in our sleepwear wardrobe.

Due to COVID-19, our daytime clothes just aren’t getting much love. While there are people who still have it in them to get dressed like it’s business as usual and push through the day, we get it. That’s not everyone’s journey, and we can’t pretend that throwing on jeans and make up will minimize the anxiety and lack of motivation that comes with suddenly having to convert your living room into a part-time office.

Tip: It’s 10x easier to wake up looking good when your night clothes are already a look.

But, there is something to be said about that feeling of being somewhat put together. A pair of cozy, cute PJ’s always does the trick. With bright colors and springy patterns to brighten your mood, maybe (just maybe) you’ll complete your to-do list for the day. Here’s the catch, it’s 10x easier to wake up looking good when your night clothes are already a look.

A quality pajamas set is a must-have for everyone: The couch potatoes, the Olivia Popes (aka the wine-night connoisseurs), the best dressed in the office turned best dressed on Zoom, and anyone who just needs a pick me up right now. Scroll through 12 trendy sets and slips to bring life to your cozy routine.