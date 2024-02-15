NYFW Celeb Look Of The Day, Day 6: Janet Jackson

BFA

Janet Jackson looked stunning as she attended the latest Thom Browne presentation during New York Fashion Week in pieces by the designer. The music icon looked smart in a bodysuit in black that was perfectly tailored for her physique. Paired with her set was a white overcoat with black detailing also by Browne.

Other components of the outfit that worked extremely well for the legend included a pair of bootie platform heels, a white button-up, a black tie, and an oversized carry-all. The black and white heels featured lace-up fastenings and were comprised of sleek leather. Her handbag was quite detailed too, it included a plaid design throughout with gold metal hardware. Silver oversized hoop earrings and a pair of black glasses were additional accessories Janet wore.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Janet Jackson attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The singer’s style throughout her career has been impressive to watch in real-time. At times albums have been accompanied with specific fashion choices marking which era fans were living through in Janet’s life. From her debut self-titled release in 1982 to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 to All for You and beyond she has always had a distinct way of expressing herself through clothing. Whether she’s wearing all-black, sultry looks to represent sensuality from her Velvet Rope era or clean-cut and cropped blazers during her Rhythm Nation era, Jackson has never been afraid to try out trends and stand out. Her latest look presents her in a refreshing light since she takes Thom Browne’s designs for a spin.