NYFW Celeb Look Of The Day: Day 1, Jeremy O. Harris

For the start of New York Fashion Week, Jeremy O. Harris is coming in hot. When braving the brisk and chilly weather that showgoers who were attending Kim Shui, Helmut Lang, and Collina Strada to name a few, it makes sense to be nearly completely covered. The playwright and actor wore what appeared to be a denim jumpsuit. The dark hue of this piece was ideal; it didn’t wash him out, instead, it was the perfect tone of denim.

This interpretation of the Canadian tuxedo was laid back but also sophisticated. In the center of the jumpsuit, a cinched belt is one of the sole accessories that round out this look. The actor also wears a pair of glistening black loafers that are a bit eccentric. Additionally, a mini box bag in a hue of light yellow is a fitting carry-all. Don’t quote me but the dark sunglasses he’s wearing might be Versace.

The playwright’s style is a flashback to the vibrant style of the ‘70s so this NYFW look aligns with what we’d expect from him. He often is spotted out wearing tailored trousers and suit sets in addition to playful and bold prints on pants or tops. With his statuesque figure, he willingly experiments with rich colors such as cherry red and silver too, that’s no small feat. Just a few days ago, he wore a matching Valentino leather set to an event topped off with a white collared shirt and tie further proving his debonair style choices.