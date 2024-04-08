Nike Announces Bode Collection Release Date, Quinta Brunson Wears Oscar De La Renta, And More

Nike

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First, actress, writer, and producer Quinta Brunson graced the red carpet at the Hulu at Disney+ event donning a striking Oscar de la Renta dress. The world’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson, was revealed as the face of the latest Nike AirMax campaign. The styling for the shoot highlighted the athlete’s style.

Additionally, Moncler announced a new exhibition to be open to the public on April 15 kicking off during Milan Design Week. The exhibition was in collaboration with an array of artistic perspectives to add depth to the show. Lastly, Nike has revealed the official release date for its capsule collection with Bode.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion happenings over the weekend.

Bode and Nike have officially revealed their upcoming apparel and footwear capsule collection. The collection features eight apparel styles including track jackets, thermals, jersey, woven shorts, and more. Perhaps the most interesting release in the collection will be the reimagined Nike Astrograbber shoe in black and cream colorways.

The Bode Rec. and Nike collection will be available on bode.com and in select Bode stores on April 18, and on SNKRS and in select Nike retailers on May 1.

Bode x Nike

Quinta Brunson Wears Oscar De La Renta

Emmy-winning actress Quinta Brunson turned heads on the red carpet at the Hulu and Disney+ celebration which happened over the weekend. Brunson was styled in a floral short-sleeved Oscar de la Renta gown. The floral print was an ideal look for the looming spring season. Brunson’s stylist Jessica Paster has an understanding of her personal style and has elevated her red carpet looks in recent months. Alongside the Oscar de la Renta ensemble, Brunson also wore Tiffany and Co. jewelry of stacked rings and Christian Louboutin heels.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5afHTJuuhF/?igsh=d3pkeGRzZG56d3I2

Sha’Carri Richardson Is The Face Of Nike’s AirMax Campaign

All-American track and field athlete, Sha’Carri Richardson was recently revealed as the face of the latest Nike AirMax campaign. This isn’t the first time the Olympic trainee has been in a Nike campaign. In February, she was the face of a Jacquemus and Nike collaboration. This campaign is filled with vibrance in hues of orange with Richardson wearing a pair of crisp white AirMaxes that are runner-ready. The styling on her was impeccable with the athlete wearing orange lace tights, a long-sleeved quarter zip top, and black shorts. Since she is synonymous with gold hoops and bracelets, these accessories were a part of her look and so were her signature nails which were adorned with Nike swooshes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Yrzk8rLf-/?img_index=1

Moncler Announces A Milan Design Week Exhibition

Moncler has announced a new exhibition beginning on April 15 in Milan entitled An Invitation to Dream. The exhibition will be hosted during Milan Design Week alongside a slew of other events. The founder of Dazed Media, Jefferson Hack is the curator of the show which will feature creations of hand-made flat stone works by Daniel Arsham, Jeremy O. Harris, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Zaya, and more. Other works will include large-scale portraits with the intent to have viewers in an escapist realm.

Off-White And AC Milan Unveil A Limited-Edition T-Shirt

Off-White has collaborated with the professional Italian soccer team AC Milan on a limited-edition T-shirt. The pastel yellow includes “I support sport for change” on the chest with the soccer team’s Diavolo mascot on the back. This collaboration is in support of girls who are at-risk in Nairobi by empowering them through the game of soccer through the non-profit Alice for Children.

Shop the limited edition Off-White and Ac Milan T-shirt on off- – -white.com and acmilan.com.