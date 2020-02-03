Nicki Minaj Returned From Her Instagram Hiatus And Looks Fab 

This past Sunday Superbowl was in Miami, Flordia and in true football fashion, celebrities showed up for the fan-filled weekend – even if they weren’t going to the game. When loads of talent crowd any city there’s bound to be parties and industry events for the A-listers in town. This weekend, after a three-month long hiatus, Nicki Minaj made a few public appearances in the sunshine state.

Skipping out on social media posts for a few months is nothing new to Minaj, who took a long break from Instagram before promoting her fourth studio album Queen. The “Megatron” rapper hasn’t posted since early November and after conflicting reports that she was “retiring,” the Barbs weren’t sure when their Queen was returning.

To our surprise, Minaj returned to Instagram this weekend with a few photos showing her coke bottle shape, seemingly perfect glam, and her husband by her side.

she's so extra in the club.. I love her for that @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/nxS1cIlr7P — DJ (@kingCONQUER_) February 2, 2020

The newly minted Mrs. Petty made a few club appearances this weekend and when you have a team that consists of Arrogant Tae, Benji Carlisle and Mila Thomas you’re bound to get calculated looks. Minaj’s makeup, hair and style all correlated together this weekend throwing the internet in a frenzy.

Check out her return below.