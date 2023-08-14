Jalen Hurts Is The Third NFL Quarterback To Join Jordan Brand

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has officially signed with Jordan Brand. The player wore Air cleats last year with the Jumpman logo and Air Jordans at the Super Bowl LVII. So this endorsement deal is a natural progression in the NFL star’s career. He’s now the third quarterback to be signed with Jordan Brand this season. Being one of three, alongside Bryce Young and Dak Prescott, shows that Hurts must have something that sets him apart. ​

In a statement to Andscape, Hurts shared, “I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand. I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.” He added: “I’m proud to be counted among the athletes representing Team Jordan.”

Hurts recently signed a multi-million dollar extension deal, earning him $51 million annually. His agent Nicole Lynn is to thank for that. The player was the 53rd pick in the 2020 draft and has already come an incredibly long way. Before the announcement of being signed to Jordan Brand, Hurts had his acting debut for Teyana Taylor’s six-minute short film with the brand for her 2023 Air Jordan release. He has also been wearing Jordan Brand for two years.

Jordan Brand President Sara Mensah told Andscape, “It takes a special type of athlete to be a part of the Jordan Brand, so we’re thrilled to welcome Jalen to the family. On the field, Jalen’s commitment to excellence shines, but perhaps even more impactful is what he embodies.”

She also noted, “Jalen understands the importance of believing in yourself and staying dedicated to your passions. He empowers all of us to help one another rise. That characteristic and commitment is one of the Jordan Brand’s hallmarks, making Jalen a perfect fit for our team.”

Financial details on the deal have yet to be released.