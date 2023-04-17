Jalen Hurts Makes History With $255M Contract Extension Led By Black Woman Agent Nicole Lynn

Jalen Hurts has just made history after receiving the highest-paid NFL contract extension in the organization’s existence, and it was brokered by a Black woman.

The new ESSENCE cover star sat down to break the news of the staggering $255M deal, which was exclusively announced in the interview alongside his agent Nicole Lynn.

The deal came on the heels of Hurts’ pivotal role in leading the team to a franchise record–breaking 14 game wins last year, including the Super Bowl.

The player is not only known for being a champion on the field, but also in furthering equity. As ESSENCE previously reported, he is the only Super Bowl winning champ with a Black woman agent, and is has made the rarified choice in being led by an female team, including his manager and publicist.

“I know the agent world in the NFL, and all sports, is very male-dominated,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated in a 2022 interview. “But Nicole was really on top of her stuff. She was prepared. She knew what she was talking about. She was hungry. And she was determined. And I feel that determination like that never rests. Once you come across such a determined individual, that just hits me a little different.”

That determination has led Lynn to make history in a sector made and ran by men, white men specifically.

According to Zippia, the most common ethnicity among sports agents is White, which makes up 68.6% of all sports agents. Additionally, women make up just 23% of U.S. NFL agents, and of that, only 10.4% are Black (men or women). With that, it’s no surprise Lynn has dealt with significant challenges navigating the space, particularly being underestimated.

Now, in less than five years, both Hurts and Lynn have cemented their roles as change in the NFL.

The $255 million deal, reportedly includes $179.304 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

Well done.