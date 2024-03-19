Ray-Ban Taps Lenny Kravitz For An Exclusive Capsule Collection

Lenny Kravitz is a rockstar in every way, transcending boundaries of race, genre, class, and style over his illustrious three-decade career that, recently, earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With melodies of soul, rock and funk reminiscent of the ‘60s and ‘70s, the Grammy award-winning artist has continually pushed creative boundaries. With the release of his twelfth album, Blue Electric Light, approaching, Kravitz partners with Ray-Ban to introduce a new concave lens shape that will make anyone feel like a rockstar.

Kravitz has been a long-time aficionado of aviator shaped frames, so this collaboration feels serendipitous. Accompanying the collection is his latest music video, “Human,” which serves as a visual celebration of the new shades. Launched in 2023, the innovative concave lens design, featuring an avant-garde inverted shape, now debuts in silver, black, and gold colorways, with Kravitz as the face of the genre-defying collection.

Ray-Ban

“As a lifelong fan of Ray-Ban, their timeless style has always resonated with me,” says Kravitz in a press release. “The Ray-Ban Reverse collaboration is a dream come true, allowing me to merge my love for music and fashion with such an iconic brand. It’s about breaking boundaries, embracing individuality, and seeing the world from a new perspective through those innovative lenses.”

In line with their commitment to sustainability, the collection boasts eco-friendly materials, such as bio-nylon lenses with a 41% bio-based carbon content, bio-acetate frames with a 67% bio-based carbon content, and packaging crafted from 100% recycled polyester. Additionally, the lenses feature an anti-glare treatment that reduces up to 70% of reflections at wavelengths where the eyes are most sensitive.

Ray-Ban

Dan Alder, Ray-Ban’s Global Vice President of Marketing, expresses the synergy between Kravitz and the brand: “Our key values at Ray-Ban are authenticity, iconicity, being timeless and courageous. Tapping someone like Lenny Kravitz to be our first global ambassador felt like fate because he truly embodies these values. He’s award-winning, broken many boundaries, established himself outside of his music and has a true creative heart with no limits. Together we knew this was the ultimate synergy.”

The Ray-Ban x Lenny Kravitz capsule collection is available to shop for a limited time on rayban.com, with prices ranging from $238 to $554.