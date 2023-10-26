New Balance

New Balance’s latest “Made In USA” collection has officially launched. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, the athletic brand is tapping into fall hues on classic sneaker silhouettes. The “990v4,” “990v6,” and the “998” have arrived with pigskin suede in luxe shades of burgundy and olive. These three sneakers will be available for the first release, as the collection is coming out in three “phases” or releases. The range is an ode to the rich history and artistry of New Balance and its timeless classics experiencing an innovation evolution.

The freshness of these new colorways is fitting for the fall; the second release will include two sneaker silhouettes: the “990v4” and the “996,” featuring a luxe take on sports heritage accompanied by apparel including a collared rugby shirt, a fleece vest, a water-proof ripstop hiking pants, and a trail-inspired T-shirt. The last release will include one final iteration of the “990v6” and “998” in premium pigskin suede.



The first release of the New Balance “Made in USA” Fall/Winter 2023 collection is currently available on newbalance.com. Prices retail from $65 to $210 for apparel while footwear will retail from $200 to $220.