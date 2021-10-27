Courtesy of Brand

This is a case of pure Black excellence: Starting today, Storm Reid will add New Balance Brand Ambassador to her impressive resumé. The young queen has garnered a growing list of titles including actress, producer and USC student all by the age of 18. Now, Reid will continue to share her exciting journey with New Balance, and aim to inspire young women to be confident in who they are—even when they’re still finding themselves.

Reid began her acting career with a debut in the 2013 film 12 Years A Slave and since then, she has earned nominations for NAACP’s Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture, Teen Choice Awards’ Choice Fantasy Movie Actress and BET Awards’ YoungStars Award. Wherever she shares her talents, she always utilizes those opportunities to also empower young women to stand firmly and take up the space they deserve.

“New Balance and I share the belief that women should have the confidence to pursue all of their interests,” Reid said in a release. “I’m thrilled that the brand has chosen to support me as a perfectly imperfect, multi-dimensional young person who is learning as I grow.” Through her new role with New Balance, she will fuse her passion for empowering women with her love for style to help bring products and campaigns to life with the intention to build equity within the sneaker industry, and create more space and pathways for women.

Storm’s first appearance as Brand Ambassador is a part of New Balance’s We Got Now campaign. The content offers a look into her world as she navigates her multifaceted journey, while being a freshman in college. “Storm embodies our brand’s fearlessly independent mindset and truly exemplifies a dynamic, versatile persona and is not only passionate about finding her place in the world—but empowering today’s global youth to realize that same level of confidence,” Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Office for New Balance, said in a release. “Through her burgeoning acting career, advocacy of education and self-expression through fashion, Storm is an inspiration to an entire generation.”