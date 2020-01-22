Last Friday, Chicago based designer ‘JoeFreshGoods‘ posted a sneak peek of his New Balance partnership. Set to release on Valentine’s Day (February 14th), the collection features hues of red and pink but despite the V-day color association, the colorways have no correlation to the actual holiday. “And it’s not a Valentine’s Day shoe either. The dates and colors just cute like that,” the designer wrote on his Twitter.

Joefreshgoods sits at the helm of fusing streetwear and luxury. His brand “Don’t Be Mad” has an in-house location in Chicago that usually holds line’s out the door and his sporadic collections sell out within minutes online. He has had the pleasure of partnering with artists like Chance The Rapper and has designed for staple brands in the industry like Converse. Next up, FreshGoods has taken his talents to New Balance for a release that is already gathering major buzz on the internet.

Posted on his social media feeds, the designer showed a classic New Balance 990 sneaker with a velvet finish of red, light pink, and burgundy. In his photos, he also previewed a pink shirt that read “Don’t Be Mad” on the back and a pair of tie-dye sweats. “Dropping shoes is weird, tons of crazy opinions lol,” the designer wrote on Twitter after the internet reacted in a frenzy. “They selling out first day,” he exclaimed.

The Don’t Be Mad x New Balance capsule collection is set to drop February 14th.

01 JoeFreshGood Previews New Balance Partnership @joefreshgoods 02 JoeFreshGood Previews New Balance Partnership @joefreshgoods 03 JoeFreshGood Previews New Balance Partnership @joefreshgoods 04 JoeFreshGood Previews New Balance Partnership @joefreshgoods

Share :