I was born in the summer, so it goes without saying that I enjoy the return of the warm weather. I’m packing my bags, arranging my trip, and carrying a fashionable pair of sunglasses for my excursions since I’m ready to get out again after a long two years.

Sunglasses are a must-have item for me because they can both complete an outfit, adding that touch of style and mystique that your outfit calls out for. In addition, it provides protection from UV rays. A good pair of sunglasses that completely filter the sun’s harmful UV rays is the only thing standing between you and eye damage while engaging in enjoyable outdoor activities.

On June 27, National Sunglasses Day, a yearly event created by The Vision Council, inspired me to share all the sunglasses I’ve been purchasing this season because there is never a bad time to wear some rad eyewear when the sun is out, especially when heading to Essence Festival of Culture (EFOC).

If you’re looking for the best pair of shades for you, Abby Arad, an LA-based stylist and the creator of Your Stylist Says, has a few tips.

Picking out the perfect pair of sunglasses has a lot to do with comfort. After all, you’re not really going to wear sunglasses if they aren’t truly comfortable. She suggests trying on a few pairs to see what style (aviator, cat-eye, oversized, square, etc.) works for you.

Knowing the shape of your face and head size matters. Look in the mirror and see what frames go well with your hair (if you have a bang). Does it sit well on your cheeks? Do the frames fit your head? Are you wearing your hair pulled back? All of these questions apply when choosing the right sunglasses.

Know your vibe. What are you trying to achieve? If you want to look serious, aviators or cat-eyes are a good choice. If you want to have fun, how about circles or squares?

Ahead, see the sunglasses I’m adding to the cart.