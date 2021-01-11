Naomi Osaka Is Louis Vuitton’s Latest Brand Ambassador

READ MORE LESS

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has a new title and it includes working with a luxury fashion house. This afternoon, Louis Vuitton announced that the Grand Slam champion will join the label as its latest Global Ambassador.

This comes after the fashion industry underwent a tumultuous year in 2020. In result of the pandemic, many cancelled collections, digital fashion weeks, and unpredictable trends left up to debate the future of luxury goods. As the brand preps for 2021 and the collections to come, Osaka will be one more addition that brings great value to Louis Vuitton. ”Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” Osaka exclaimed in a statement provided to ESSENCE.

Osaka will make her debut as the latest ambassador in the Spring-Summer 2021 fashion campaign photographed by Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. “It is such an honor to work with Nicolas – he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me,” she says.

This is not the first time the tennis player has collaborated with a fashion house, last September Osaka partnered with ADEAM to release a Japanese-Inspired Collection.