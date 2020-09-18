Renowned tennis star and two-time US Open women’s singles champion, Naomi Osaka has certainly had an eventful week. A few days after playing her final match, the 22-year-old took to her Instagram to confirm the launch of her first ready to wear collection with ADEAM. It is no surprise that Naomi would team up with the brand to release pieces inspired by her heritage as she proudly represents her Japanese-Haitian culture. Founded by Hanako Maeda, ADEAM is known for using traditional Japanese techniques on modern silhouettes.

Naomi and Hanako’s collection takes a journey through different aspects of Japanese culture and tells the narrative of a modern woman who is a global citizen that fuses diverse cultures from her travels to create her own world. Together they have created a beautiful capsule collection that is intellectual, feminine and “kawaii” at the same time. Traditional Japanese elements can be seen in the origami-like drapes and the architectural seams of the shirting top and dress silhouettes. A more modern, Harajuku girl “kawaii” aesthetic is offered in the ruffle lace pieces as well as soft, feminine knitwear items.

Originating from her family name Maeda, ADEAM officially launched in 2012. A year later Hanako debuted her first collection at New York Fashion Week. Now the brand has three stores in Tokyo, including a flagship store at Tokyo Midtown in Roppongi. In addition to expansion distribution, ADEAM has been recognized by A-list celebrities like, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, Gemma Chan and Queen Rania of Jordan.