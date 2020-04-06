As if live steaming couldn’t get any more fun, Naomi Campbell has now joined the craze. The supermodel, activist, and all-around entrepreneur has saved quarantine with a daily show. Campbell announced today that her already highly popular ‘Being Naomi’ Youtube channel will launch a daily live stream titled, No Filter With Naomi.

The intimate live streamed series encourages viewers to #stayhome and save lives during this critical time. No Filter With Naomi will focus on in-depth, career spanning conversations between Naomi and a close group of her friends including: designers, musicians, actors, beauty gurus and media personalities. The series starts today, Monday April 6th and will continue for two weeks.

No Filter With Naomi kicks off at 3pm EST with fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford here.