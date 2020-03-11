Instagram

We all know Naomi Campbell for her flawless beauty and style, but on Tuesday she posted Instagram photos showing a different kind of fashion sense.

Standing in Los Angeles International Airport with her luggage, the supermodel posed for photos wearing a blue face mask, safety goggles, white hazmat suit and purple gloves.

In one photo, she’s seen talking on the phone while wearing a tan cape. The caption reads: “Safety first NEXT LEVEL.” The caption also said that a full YouTube video is coming soon.

The supermodel’s celebrity friends and former co-stars praised her look. Ryan Destiny, who played her onscreen daughter on the now-defunct Fox series Star, wrote in a comment: “Mom” with a few laughing emojis. Janelle Monae added, “My queen is smart.”

For Campbell, who went viral in 2019 after sharing her pre-flight disinfecting routine on YouTube, there’s no such thing as being too careful. In the popular clip with more than two million views, Campbell unpacks disposable gloves and wipes to give her seating area, tray table and TV a thorough rubdown. Then she drapes her seat with a pink cover that is “handwashed every week.”

“I do not care what people think of me,” the fashion icon said in the 2019 video. “It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell swears by this “little routine” and believes it’s the reason she doesn’t get sick as often as other travelers.

The former ESSENCE cover star’s precautious may have seemed a bit extreme last year, but now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus) as “highly contagious,” other travelers would be smart to follow Campbell’s lead.

As of late Tuesday, more than 1,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States, People reports. States with a large number of cases include New York, Washington and California. All three have declared a state of emergency.