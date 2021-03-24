Shanel Campbell’s latest collection for Bed On Water borrows from an array of reference points: afro-futurism, spirituality, and even the designer’s own personal baggage, to name a few. With just a first glance at the brand’s Femmewear Collection 1 presented during Fashion Week, the multidimensionality is omnipresent.

The lookbook presentation for Femmewear Collection 1 is enticing in itself, a mix of live models and blank-eyed mannequins donning supermodel-esque poses atop a black curtain backdrop. As a whole, the collection feels feminine, freeing, unapologetic, and — with Campbell already boasting a client list spanning Tracee Ellis Ross to Solange Knowles — certainly posed to be celeb-loved.

Sheeny fabrics are the heart of the collection, from the first look which reads as a bodysuit-dress mashup in a metallic sage shade, through to a tiered, asymmetric ruffle-detailed midi in bright fuschia. Then there’s velvet — laced, chunky-heeled footwear, a tassel-accented tube top, a colorblocked dress reminiscent of the Pan-African flag. And if there was one word to describe the collection’s, and thus Campbell’s magic, it’s details, details, details. From monochrome buttons, to unexpected fur trimming, to the almost puffer-like nature of a honey-colored velvet mini skirt, just like Campbell’s approach to design, the latest from Bed On Water is nothing less than exciting.

Ahead, here are some of the best looks from Bed On Water Femmewear Collection 1.