These 6 Trends Were Everywhere at Fashion Week

The digital direction of Fashion Week gave designers free range to exercise the extent of their creativity, resulting in thoughtful video presentations that explored everything from the reality of 2020 to the cultural roots of brands spearheaded by Black creatives. But of course, in the midst of collections so greatly unique to themselves, a few overarching fall fashion trends managed to stand out.

In general, much of the world is still working from home with large gatherings on a pause, and fashion trends continue to follow suit. But at Fashion Week, this means more than just sweatpants, with designers instead exploring the territory of relaxed luxury. Then, there were other trends to emerge such as what Pantone’s colors of the year look like in action, and the many different ways to incorporate denim into your wardrobe.

Taking a look at the latest collections from Black-led brands at Fashion Week, here are the trends to look out for in the coming months.