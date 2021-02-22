These 6 Trends Were Everywhere at Fashion Week

The digital direction of Fashion Week gave designers free range to exercise the extent of their creativity, resulting in thoughtful video presentations that explored everything from the reality of 2020 to the cultural roots of brands spearheaded by Black creatives. But of course, in the midst of collections so greatly unique to themselves, a few overarching fall fashion trends managed to stand out.
In general, much of the world is still working from home with large gatherings on a pause, and fashion trends continue to follow suit. But at Fashion Week, this means more than just sweatpants, with designers instead exploring the territory of relaxed luxury. Then, there were other trends to emerge such as what Pantone’s colors of the year look like in action, and the many different ways to incorporate denim into your wardrobe.
Taking a look at the latest collections from Black-led brands at Fashion Week, here are the trends to look out for in the coming months.
01
Sheer/Net
In one form or another, peek-a-boo elements have been a common theme for the last few seasons. Where cut-outs became the dominating trend for 2020, the coming seasons appear to bet on a combination of sheer mesh and netted styles. Theophilio embraced the trend with a netted top reminiscent of the Rastafarian Jamaican flag while Frederick Anderson welcomed sheer tunics and mini dresses.
Photo: Theophilio
02
Bursting With Yellow
Pantone named “Illuminating,” an almost pale yellow, as one of its 2021 colors of the year, but it’s the designers at New York Fashion week who brought the hue to life. From floor length dresses and oversized jackets at A. Potts, to satin, cocktail-ready gowns at Dur Doux and pinstripe knits at Victor Glemaud, look to this sunset tone as the key to bringing your wardrobe back to life.
Photo: Victor Glemaud
03
The New Denim
When it comes to ready-to-wear, designers have a way of morphing ordinary into anything but. For this year’s fall season, it’s unexpected denim pieces that takes the spotlight. The trend was seen translated in a number ways, including patchwork pants, a mini dress, and ‘70s-style wide-leg trousers.
Photo: Frederick Anderson
04
Everyday Silk
As designers teeter the line between “lockdown friendly” and “back to normal” styles, luxe fabrics such as silk and satin become the ultimate middle ground. Historically associated with evening wear (think gowns), or loungewear (think robes), the two are merged together with palazzo pants and matching sets to create pieces that feel cater to comfort while also feeling effortlessly done up.
Photo: Dur Doux
05
Keep it Co-Ordinated
Whether it’s sweats or skirts, matching sets have become a go-to in the last year, and the trend isn’t letting up just yet. Dresses aside, matching sets made up the bulk of A. Potts’ Fall 2021 collection with oversized pull-overs and loose-fit trousers. Negris LeBrum took a more formal approach to the trend with a sequined suit, and a tweed jacket with shorts.
Photo: Negris LeBrum
06
Falling for Fur
Though designers acknowledged the practical, comfort-focused nature of current fashion, their hints at a future filled with maximalist, over-the-top fashion was heard loud and clear, with fancy fur elements (both faux and genuine) taking the lead. There were full-on animal print jackets, there were scarves and there were vests. When the time comes, endless options await for you to go all in.