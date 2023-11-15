Monica, Victoria Monét, And More Stun In Black-Owned Brands

Black designers are creating the most innovative and highly crafted pieces in the industry at the moment. That’s one thing that ESSENCE has constantly been telling readers since its founding. This week we’ve been seeing celebrities donning Black-owned brands from rappers to singers to actors. Monica recently wore a head-turning denim look by Romeo Hunte. Actress Teyonah Parris made an appearance presenting an award on behalf of Feeding America and BoxLunch wearing a Sergio Hudson suit.

ESSENCE’s November 2023 digital cover star and 7-time Grammy-nominated singer, Victoria Monét was seen with her idol Janet Jackson wearing black trousers by anOnlyChild. Monét paired the pants with a strappy bustier top in black.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem were on stage for the Camp Flog Gnaw festival this weekend wearing custom Martine Rose outfits. Their tops were jersey-inspired and paired with cutoff denim jorts. Up next, rapper Lil Yachty recently wore a pair of Denim Tears Cactus Jack jeans.

Lastly, Model Alton Mason was spotted roaming the streets of New York in a fuzzy and cozy stark white jacket designed by LaQuan Smith. The model has been known to wear Black-owned brands and style them in ways that are unique to him.

Celebrities are seeing the importance of keeping Black-owned brands on everyone’s radar whether it’s just an Instagram post, the red carpet, or just a casual outing. Keep scrolling to see the looks they’ve put on.

Monica Wearing Romeo Hunte

There’s truly nothing this icon can’t do. Lately, on her Instagram, Monica has been putting on look after look. The singer’s latest outfit was designed by Romeo Hunte. It was the best Canadian suit we’ve seen in a while. She wore low-rise wide-legged jeans, a denim bralette over a black long-sleeved mock neck top, and a cinched denim blazer. She finished off the look with black pointed-toe boots and a New York Yankees cap.

Alton Mason Wearing LaQuan Smith

This model only has up to go from here. Alton Mason is known for his smoldering looks and daring outfits on and off the runway. This time he made the New York streets his with a look by LaQuan Smith. He wore a fuzzy white jacket cropped jacket by Smith paired with a white tank top, silver pants, and sky-high white platform boots by Rick Owens. To accessorize, he wore his signature durag in white to make the look even more cohesive.

Teyonah Parris Wearing Sergio Hudson

Actress Teyonah Parris wore Sergio Hudson to announce an award from Feeding America and BoxLunch. Parris wore a gorgeous neon green ensemble. It was a three-piece suit but designed with a hint of modernity. The pants were a bit more flared while the waist coat looked more like a bustier top underneath the fitted blazer jacket.

Victoria Monét Wearing anOnlyChild

Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer Victoria Monét wore a pair of anOnlyChild black trousers with a strappy tank top as she met her idol, Janet Jackson. An open webbed material tank top layered over an opaque bustier paired perfectly with the bottoms. She wrote a short love letter to her idol in her caption and conveyed to her how much everyone loves and adores Jackson.

Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem Wearing Martine Rose

Rapper duo Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem wore custom Martine Rose to Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend. The rapper’s looks consisted of jersey-inspired tops, a nod to Americana that Rose likes to play on, and cut-off denim shorts worn by Lamar and straight-leg denim worn by Keem, also designed by Rose. The collaborative designs are dubbed “The Hillbillies X Martine Rose,” named after the rap duo’s popular summer hit that came out this year. Fans are able to shop the capsule line at martine-rose.com.

Lil Yachty Wearing Denim Tears

Lil Yachty is a bit of a style star in our eyes. He wore a pair of Denim Tears X Cactus Jack Flea Market X Levi’s collab jeans on his Instagram. The rest of his look consisted of a denim jacket, a plaid polo top, and a pair of brown hiking boots.