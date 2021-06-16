Sporting Brand Merrell Just Redesigned Its Best-Selling Runners With The Help Of This Talented Black Artist

Courtesy of Merrell

Almost anyone with an affinity for the great outdoors should know a thing or two about apparel brand Merrell. Known for its high-quality hiking footwear and outdoor gear, Merrell has been a leader in casual styling for four decades, encouraging consumers to get up and get moving.

Frequently partnering with different nature-inclined creatives, the brand is celebrating diversity and inclusion in the outdoors with a launch that includes one of its most-sought-after staples: the Trail-Runners. Specifically in the women’s Antora 2 style and the men’s men’s Nova 2 style, the brand tapped Colorado-based artist and nature lover Latasha Dunston to put her own unique spin on the look, and it’s marked by color and style.

“This collection means so much to me because it is just a small step towards the visible inclusion we want to see when we walk into a gear shop,” Dunston said on her personal Instagram page. “Two years ago you all helped me win the Trail By Design contest to get my first OFA fist printed on a T-shirt. The community, love and support was overwhelming! I could tell that this kind of imagery was needed and wanted by outdoor enthusiasts of all backgrounds. I can’t wait for y’all to be able to rep this new design while y’all are hitting the trail, park or even on your porch.”

Stepping up the conversation for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion through her artwork, Dunston inspired Merrell to create shoes reflecting the beauty and power behind her message: the outdoors is for everyone. “My time spent outdoors has taught me that humanity can learn a lot from nature,” she said, gushing all over social media about the must-have collection. Courtesy of Merrell

But the commitment to DEI doesn’t stop there. Merrell will donate 25 percent of proceeds, up to $15,000, to Vibe Tribe Adventures, an organization that encourages Black women, men and youth to explore the great outdoors. The exclusive Outdoors For All collection launches today on Merrell’s website and is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get active and give back.